MPD respond to barricade situation in Crosstown

Posted 10:32 am, October 27, 2019, by and

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to a barricade situation in Crosstown on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at the Overton Place Apartments on Overton Park Avenue.

According to police, a suspect fired shots after getting into argument with someone else in the apartments.

Neighbors tell WREG that a man barricaded himself inside of an apartment when officers arrived. Neighbors say they were evacuated from their apartments and had to stand outside for hours.

Police tell WREG that the suspect has been detained, and that there no reported injuries at this time.

