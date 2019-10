× One injured in shooting at apartments near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire department officials say a man was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday afternoon near the Memphis airport.

Memphis Police were on the scene at the Bent Tree Apartments in the 3300 block of East Brierpark Drive.

The victim was listed as non-critical, police said. No suspect information was given.

@MEM_PoliceDept investigating one of the city’s latest shootings. Area inside #BentTree Apts blocked, as detectives work the case. Stay w/ @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/HUN39KtPKh — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) October 27, 2019