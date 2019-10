× Coroner: ATV accident kills teenager in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ATV accident in Marshall County, Mississippi took the life of a teenager Sunday, the Marshall County coroner said.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on Wildcat Bottom Cove, when an ATV flipped and hit a tree.

A 16-year-old was killed. One adult and four juveniles were in the ATV at the time of the accident.

The victim has not been identified.