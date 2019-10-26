Suspect robs Midtown movie theater, steals car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Midtown movie theater Friday.

A man entered the Malco Studio on the Square in Midtown at 11:15 a.m. with a firearm. The suspect then demanded money from the theater’s safe, police said.

The suspect took money from the safe, stole a victim’s vehicle and fled the scene westbound from the theater, police said.

Police did not say how much money was stolen from the theater.

Police described the suspect as a 35-40-year-old man. He was around 5-foot-9 with a light complexion and medium build and was wearing a gray hat, gray shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

No arrests have yet been made. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.