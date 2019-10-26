Seven tractor-trailers overturn on I-40 in Middle Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple tractor-trailers were overturned on Interstate 40 in Middle Tennessee on Saturday due to storms moving through the state.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that seven tractor-trailers overturned on portions of I-40 in Decatur, Benton, Humphreys and Henderson Counties due to straight-line winds

State troopers have made the scene and are working to clear the roadway.

A local resident provided WREG the below photos of some of the overturned trucks on I-40 over the Tennessee River.