× Runners power through wet weather in 27th Annual Race for the Cure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wet weather couldn’t stop the 27th Annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Memphis.

Instead bravery, dedication and courage outshone the forecast at AutoZone Park on Saturday morning.

Shades of pink brightened AutoZone Park for this year’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

One by one, runners crossed the finish line. Some walked for friends and family, and for others it’s a celebration.

For Tara Miller, it’s a source of encouragement.

Miller was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and didn’t know if she would physically be able to make it Saturday to the race. As she prepared to start chemotherapy Monday, the race reminded her she’s not alone in this fight.

“I was really grateful to be out here,” Miller said. “I was afraid that I was going to miss it. So I was really grateful to be here and then crossing the finish line with everybody cheering and my team cheering, it was really a humbling experience to have that many people come out and support me.”

The goal is to support thousands of other women like Miller in raising awareness and money for breast cancer treatment and research.

“To me personally as a survivor, I think it’s important that we give back to the community raising money so that other people can have mammograms and early detection,” one runner said.

WREG was a proud sponsor of Saturday’s event.

The goal for this year’s race was $750,000.