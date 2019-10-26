× Police: Man found dead on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says that a man was found dead on I-55 on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to I-55 & South Parkway West at around 9:36 a.m. Police say that officers found an unresponsive man lying down on the road near the median.

Officials pronounced the man dead on the scene. Police have shut down traffic at the on-ramp and at I-55 South Parkway westbound to Third Street

Police say that this is an ongoing death investigation. The man’s cause of death has not been determined at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.