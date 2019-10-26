× Officer hit on I-40 while investigating crash, eastbound lanes closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer who was investigating an accident was struck on Interstate 40 near Sycamore View by a driver who was not part of the accident, and all eastbound lanes were closed.

Memphis Police said the officer was at the scene of the crash at I-40 eastbound west of Sycamore View when the officer was hit by a vehicle not involved in the accident.

The driver who hit the officer has been detained.

Police said the officer who was struck was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

All eastbound lanes were closed while police investigate both crashes.

WREG has a team at the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.