× Teenager killed in wreck on Walnut Grove during storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is dead after a wreck in Cordova during the strong storm that swept through the area Monday morning.

Shamar Hoyer, 16, was driving a Mercury SUV on Walnut Grove near Walnut Trace when the accident happened. Police say his vehicle hit a curb, then hit a tree on Walnut Trace.

Hoyer was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but died a few hours later, police said.

He was wearing a seat belt and his airbags deployed, police said.

According to Hoyer’s Facebook page, he was a student at Germantown High School. His family has set up a Gofundme account for expenses.