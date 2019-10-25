Teenager killed in wreck on Walnut Grove during storm

October 25, 2019

Shamar Hoyer was killed when his Mercury SUV hit a tree on Walnut Grove.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is dead after a wreck in Cordova during the strong storm that swept through the area Monday morning.

Shamar Hoyer, 16, was driving a Mercury SUV on Walnut Grove near Walnut Trace when the accident happened. Police say his vehicle hit a curb, then hit a tree on Walnut Trace.

Hoyer was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but died a few hours later, police said.

He was wearing a seat belt and his airbags deployed, police said.

According to Hoyer’s Facebook page, he was a student at Germantown High School. His family has set up a Gofundme account for expenses.

