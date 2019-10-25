Site of segregation-era school to become Mississippi park

Posted 4:32 pm, October 25, 2019, by

The Weems School, in Taylor, Miss. on Thursday, May 24, 2018, will be torn down. (Anna Guizerix, Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

TAYLOR, Miss. (AP) — The site of a Mississippi elementary school that served black children during segregation is set to become a park.

The Oxford Eagle reports the plans for the park at the site of Weems Elementary were approved Monday by the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors. The supervisors approved demolition of the school in May 2018 after a fire damaged most of the structure. The newspaper says the fire is believed to have been started by someone trying to escape the cold.

A $1-per-year lease was approved with the newly-formed nonprofit group Taylor Park Recreation, which will raise money for park construction. Throughout the 1960s, Weems taught black students between first and eighth grades. The state’s public schools were officially integrated in 1970, leading many such schools to shutter.

Google Map for coordinates 34.287330 by -89.602028.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.