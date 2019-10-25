Report: Individual from West Tennessee dies from vaping-associated respiratory illness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a second vaping-related illness has resulted in death.
The Tennessean reported that the individual was from West Tennessee, but no other information was released.
This is the second vaping-related death in the state and appears to be the 36th across 24 states: three each from California, Indiana and Minnesota; two each from Georgia, Illinois, Kansas and Oregon; and one each from Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.
The District of Columbia Department of Health on Thursday confirmed the district’s first vaping-related death, bringing the US total to 35.
With the newest case from Tennessee, the total becomes 36.
Several agencies, including the CDC, US Food and Drug Administration, state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners, are continuing to investigate the multistage outbreak. The specific chemical exposure causing these lung injuries remains unknown.
The CDC has reported that all patients in the outbreak had a history of using e-cigarette products, and most have reported a history of using products containing tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the primary psychoactive component of cannabis.