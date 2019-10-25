× Report: Individual from West Tennessee dies from vaping-associated respiratory illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a second vaping-related illness has resulted in death.

The Tennessean reported that the individual was from West Tennessee, but no other information was released.

This is the second vaping-related death in the state and appears to be the 36th across 24 states: three each from California, Indiana and Minnesota; two each from Georgia, Illinois, Kansas and Oregon; and one each from Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The District of Columbia Department of Health on Thursday confirmed the district’s first vaping-related death, bringing the US total to 35.

With the newest case from Tennessee, the total becomes 36.

As of October 24, Tennessee reports 57 cases of vaping-associated respiratory illness, including two deaths, and continues to urge providers to report cases. Learn more: https://t.co/BmESXpQOHV pic.twitter.com/m050lspCXN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 24, 2019