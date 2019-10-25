Preparations underway for 27th annual Race for the Cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is proud to be a sponsor for the 27th Annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, but registration was hampered this week thanks to mother nature.

A steady rain fell outside Susan G. Komen Race for the Ccure headquarters Friday, but that didn't dampen spirits of those signing up for an event that has raised more than $11 million to fight breast cancer in the community.

"Seventy-five percent of what we raise stays right here in our community to fund our mission, our healthcare grants and our education programs," said Elaine Hare, CEO of Susan G. Komen Memphis-Mid-South Mississippi. "The other 25% funds breast cancer research."

It seems there are as many stories of breast cancer survival as there are people participating in the 5k race and one-mile fun walk.

Laura Wynn is a 13-year survivor of stage two breast cancer. She volunteers and takes part in the race and is always looking toward the future and not dwelling on the past.

"I went through radiation, and here I am today, going strong," Wynn said. "I just keep going and helping others and raising awareness."

Registration slumped a bit earlier in the week when race headquarters at Kirby and Poplar lost electricity and internet for a few days as a result of the tornado in southeast Memphis.

But with power back, registration numbers continued to climb.

There's an energetic spirit in runners like Edith Kelly-Green, a 25-year breast cancer survivor who's been inspired by the Race for the Cure to run 50 half marathons in 50 states.

"But I certainly do this race because I am a survivor and to encourage other survivors and other participants that this is a worthy cause," she said. "We have got to stop breast cancer, and this is one of the ways to do it."

The field is made up of dedicated runners, as well as moms, grand-moms, husbands, brothers and sisters, all people who show up rain or shine because they know cancer doesn't take a rain-check.

"The strength, the courage, the joy that you see with all these women that have gone through this journey is amazing," said Debbie Coletta, a breast cancer survivor and race registration chair.

The 5k race and one-mile fun walk are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in front of AutoZone Park downtown. Registration is still open.