Police: Suspect fired shots through door, striking mother of two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged with attempted murder after firing through a woman’s front door and striking her with gunfire.

The woman said she was inside her Downtown Memphis home on Star Blossom when Keshon Ford began banging on her front door. She told him that she was going to call the police and that’s when two shots were fired into her apartment through the front door.

One of the bullets struck the victim in the wrist before entering her pelvis.

The woman’s eight and four-year-old daughters were inside the apartment at the time, police said.

Ford was arrested and also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.