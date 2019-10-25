× Police searching for missing Marianna woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Arkansas issued an alert for a missing 66-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

Annie Hampton of Marianna was last seen early on the morning of October 18 as she left her home driving a Pontiac Grand Am. She has not been seen or heard from since, and attempts to locate her via her cellphone have been unsuccessful, Marianna police said.

Hampton has liver damage, suffers from seizures and has slight dementia and confusion.

If you see her, call 911 immediately.