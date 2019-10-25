× Police say driver fired shots on I-240 near Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the driver of a black Dodge Charger after a witness said the man inside fired eight to 10 shots at a woman’s car on Interstate 240.

Police say it happened at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon on I-240, east of Walnut Grove.

According to a witness, the gunman fired the shots out his window at a woman driving a burgundy Nissan Altima. Her car was hit several times.

Witnesses lost sight of the cars as they traveled westbound on the interstate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Memphis has seen almost 40 reported shootings along its interstates this year, including one that shut down I-240 near Poplar on Thursday. Friday, a man was charged with attempted murder after a previously unreported shooting in September.