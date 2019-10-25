× NWS says tornado tore 7.4-mile track through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service now says the EF-1 tornado that touched down Monday in Memphis was miles longer than earlier estimates.

A preliminary estimate by NWS on Monday indicated the tornado took a 1.4-mile path through the Parkway Village area.

But Friday, NWS published an updated graphic showing the tornado cutting a swath from Memphis International Airport northeast to the Balmoral area east of the I-240 loop — a distance of 7.4 miles.

Winds were estimated at 105 mph. as the twister touched down for nine minutes, beginning at 6:34 a.m.

No one was injured in the tornado, but numerous homes and at least one apartment complex were severely damaged. The Red Cross reported assisting more than 60 people who had been displaced from the Cottonwood Apartments complex.

Mayor Jim Strickland said 41 of the 47 buildings at the Cottonwood Apartments were damaged, and 16 have been deemed structurally unsafe. Residents in coordination with the property owner and the city are finding other housing arrangements.

An EF-1 tornado from the same storm system also struck Tyronza, Arkansas.