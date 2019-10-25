× NWS issues Flash Flood Watch for several Mid-South counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties in the WREG viewing area.

The alert will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday, October 25 to Saturday afternoon.

The counties included in the alert are Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Yalobusha and Shelby.

A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the possibility of some flooding in those areas.