NWS issues Flash Flood Watch for several Mid-South counties

Posted 8:59 am, October 25, 2019, by

Flash Flooding at Riverside and I-55 in July 2016

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties in the WREG viewing area.

The alert will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday, October 25 to Saturday afternoon.

The counties included in the alert are Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Yalobusha and Shelby.

A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the possibility of some flooding in those areas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.