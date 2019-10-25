× MLGW asks kids to bring ‘Water Mane’ mascot to life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water needs a spark in creativity for its new superhero mascot with a name so Memphis, you can’t help but love it.

The utility company’s new mascot, Water Mane, has a mission to protect Memphis’ water source, its aquifer.

They just need help from some kids to help create the character. Students in grades K-12 are asked to create the Water Mane character for an art contest.

The contest ends November 22. Click here to learn more and enter.