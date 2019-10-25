Memphis airport to host job fair Oct. 30
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is hosting a job fair Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the airport’s Project
Center at 4225 Airways Boulevard.
The job fair, which will feature at least 14 different airport employers, including:
1. DGS (ground handling services)
2. FedEx Express
3. HMS Host (Restaurants: Blue Moon Tap Room, Moe’s Southwest
Grill/Cinnabon Baked to Go, Home Team Sports, Maggie O’Shea’s,
Starbucks, Torn Basil, Urban Market)
4. Interstate BBQ
5. Lenny’s Subs/Runway 901
6. Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (includes Memphis Airport
Police)
7. Paradies Lagardère (PGA Tour Shop, CNBC News, River City Books and
News)
8. SKB Facilities & Maintenance (janitorial services)
9. Southwest Airlines
10.Summerfield Associates, Inc. (recruiting and placement)
11.Swissport Fueling, Inc.
12.Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
13.United Parcel Service (UPS)
14.U.S. Customs and Border Protection