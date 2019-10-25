× Memphis airport to host job fair Oct. 30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is hosting a job fair Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the airport’s Project

Center at 4225 Airways Boulevard.

The job fair, which will feature at least 14 different airport employers, including:

1. DGS (ground handling services)

2. FedEx Express

3. HMS Host (Restaurants: Blue Moon Tap Room, Moe’s Southwest

Grill/Cinnabon Baked to Go, Home Team Sports, Maggie O’Shea’s,

Starbucks, Torn Basil, Urban Market)

4. Interstate BBQ

5. Lenny’s Subs/Runway 901

6. Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (includes Memphis Airport

Police)

7. Paradies Lagardère (PGA Tour Shop, CNBC News, River City Books and

News)

8. SKB Facilities & Maintenance (janitorial services)

9. Southwest Airlines

10.Summerfield Associates, Inc. (recruiting and placement)

11.Swissport Fueling, Inc.

12.Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

13.United Parcel Service (UPS)

14.U.S. Customs and Border Protection