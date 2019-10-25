Memphis airport to host job fair Oct. 30

Posted 4:02 pm, October 25, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is hosting a job fair Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the airport’s Project
Center at 4225 Airways Boulevard.

The job fair, which will feature at least 14 different airport employers, including:

1. DGS (ground handling services)
2. FedEx Express
3. HMS Host (Restaurants: Blue Moon Tap Room, Moe’s Southwest
Grill/Cinnabon Baked to Go, Home Team Sports, Maggie O’Shea’s,
Starbucks, Torn Basil, Urban Market)
4. Interstate BBQ
5. Lenny’s Subs/Runway 901
6. Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (includes Memphis Airport
Police)
7. Paradies Lagardère (PGA Tour Shop, CNBC News, River City Books and
News)
8. SKB Facilities & Maintenance (janitorial services)
9. Southwest Airlines
10.Summerfield Associates, Inc. (recruiting and placement)
11.Swissport Fueling, Inc.
12.Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
13.United Parcel Service (UPS)
14.U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.