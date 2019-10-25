× Man charged with attempted murder after I-240 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder following a September shooting on I-240.

The victim told authorities he was traveling eastbound on I-240 near Lamar Avenue on September 1 when a green Nissan Maxima with four men inside pulled up beside him and someone fired shots. The victim was struck along with his vehicle.

The victim recognized the suspects as being individuals he had seen approximately 20 minutes prior at the Marathon gas station at 5190 Airways Boulevard. Police reviewed the surveillance video and said the suspects were actually following the victim when he left the business.

Three days later there was another shooting in the 5400 block of Hudgins Road, which is near that same Marathon gas station. The suspects in that case were four men who were also inside a green Nissan Maxima.

That vehicle was located several hours later and the owner, Tavarius Jones, was arrested. Authorities said text messages from Jones’ phone indicated he was involved in the incident on I-240 and even included a picture of the shooting victim.