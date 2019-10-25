Live at 9: The Georgia Tann tragedy, Spooktacular Blood Drive, Bobby Rush & Bill Bellamy

Telling Memphis history

From the 1920’s to 1950, Georgia Tann sold babies and children from the Mid-South to wealthy families across the country. Authors Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate teamed up to spotlight this piece of history.

They both stopped by to talk about how the collaboration came about.

Spooktacular Blood Drive

Donating blood doesn't have to be scary and to entice others to help save lives Vitalant hopes folks will come out this weekend for a fun-filled "spooktacular" event! There will be music, food, and deals for donors in Midtown's Overton Square.

Shelby County Schools will also be on hand and they're hoping to get parents and kids to scare up some healthy dishes.

Interview with Bobby Rush

"Dolemite Is My Name" stars Eddie Murphy and a host of other actors, including Bobby Rush. He joined us to talk about the film and how you could see it right in the comfort of your own home today.

Comedian Bill Bellamy

Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy is no stranger to the big or small screens. This weekend you can catch him live at Chuckles Comedy House.