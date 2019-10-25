Fans remain patient after new-look Grizzlies lose home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday was a big night for Grind City fans with the Memphis Grizzlies taking the court for their first home game of the season.

Though the Grizzlies lost in their second game of the 2019 season to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 110-102, the game was quite a spectacle, complete with lots of pregame entertainment.

Grizz fans know this is a new-look team, and a lot of big names from years past are gone with younger players stepping in to take over.

Fans we talked with are okay with that and are willing to give these Grizzlies time to hopefully build something great.

A dreary, rainy day in Memphis didn't stop this Grizzlies' drum line from performing or dampen fans' spirits as they filed in for the team's first home game of the season.

Grizz fans are hoping this year goes better than the last two, when the team won less than 60 games combined and finished nowhere near the playoffs in both seasons.

Former fan favorites Marc Gasol and Mike Conley are gone, paving the way for a younger group to take over, including second-year player Jaren Jackson Jr. and 2019 first-round draft pick Ja Morant, an extremely talented rookie out of Murray State.

"I mean, watching Ja, that's pretty much as good as it's going to get," a fan said.

"We're running the space and pace now, so it's a little bit different, a little but quicker," another fan said. "Hopefully, the guys will adjust to it."

The fans are adjusting, too, knowing it's probably going to take some time for these young Grizzlies to reach their full potential.

"It'll be fun seeing them progress and just be the best that they can be," a fan said.

"We'll be patient. Grizzlies fans, we learn how to be patient."

"I think we have a great future. Next four years, we can get back in the playoff run."

The Grizz have another home game Sunday when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets into town.