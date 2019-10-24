× Woman shot at downtown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Thursday evening, and one person was taken to the hospital.

Police said one person was shot at the 2nd Street Flats apartments on Star Blossom Drive in the South Main district around 8 p.m.

One woman was shot and was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said the suspect is known, but that suspect is not yet in custody. They also said the shooting seems to stem from a domestic violence situation.

