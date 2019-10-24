WATCH AT 2 p.m.: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 9

Southeastern Stream Live: New episodes streams LIVE every Thursday at 2 p.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – While temperatures are dropping, the action on the field is heating up around the SEC. Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Will Auburn Party Like it’s 1999?

The Auburn Tigers head down to Baton Rouge to take on #2 LSU. It’s been 20 years since Auburn won at the home of the Bayou Bengals. Can their stout defense stop the explosive LSU offense?

No Tua for the Tide

Alabama will take on Arkansas in Tuscaloosa this week, but it will be Mac Jones lined up under center. How will the Crimson Tide look without Tagovailoa? And will he be ready to go when LSU comes to town in two weeks?