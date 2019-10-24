× U of M track-and-field athlete arrested on rape charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis student-athlete has been arrested on a rape charge in East Tennessee.

Jerome Dooley, 20, is a sophomore track-and-field athlete at the U of M. He was arrested for an assault that occurred in July 2018 against an 18-year-old woman, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The victim was “physically helpless at the time,” according to the presentment. Dooley was a student at the University of Tennessee at the time of the assault.

Dooley was arrested Monday in Knoxville but has since been released on bond, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Dooley is listed as a sophomore member of the track-and-field team on the U of M athletics website.

The U of M declined to comment on the matter, only sending WREG the following statement.

University of Memphis Athletics was made aware of an off-campus incident involving a student-athlete. We are fully cooperating with authorities, and no additional comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing.

Dooley’s arraignment is set for Nov. 14 in the Knox County Criminal Court.