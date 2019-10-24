Town hall set to help Helena-West Helena officials curb recent crime increase

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Residents of Helena-West Helena are taking their safety concerns to city leaders following a week of shootings that left three men dead.

The city scheduled a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss solutions to fix those issues.

Residents said they are fed up with crime plaguing their city. That’s why people are meeting at Phillips Community College to lay those concerns on the table. The mayor, police chief and several other law enforcement officials will join in on the conversation.

Mayor Kevin Smith said even though the city did not put on the town hall event, he wants the community to know the city is listening, and they want everyone to feel safe.

“Accountability for crime has not been priority in this community, and we are facing the repercussions for that,” Smith said.

Three young men are dead after a violent weekend in Helena-West Helena. Police said suspects for the murders are still at-large.

Police still haven’t confirmed whether or not the shootings are related or gang-related, as speculated by some residents.