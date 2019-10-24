TobyMac cancels Canadian tour after son dies in Nashville

Posted 11:51 am, October 24, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: TobyMac performs at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian artist TobyMac’s oldest son died this week in Nashville.

According to multiple reports, authorities found Truett McKeehan unresponsive after responding to reports of a person in cardiac arrest around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Representatives for TobyMac later confirmed to the USA-Today Network that the 21-year-old had died.

The official cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy will be performed at the medical examiner’s office.

TobyMac was reportedly in Canada when his son passed and has canceled the rest of his Canadian tour.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.