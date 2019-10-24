× TobyMac cancels Canadian tour after son dies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian artist TobyMac’s oldest son died this week in Nashville.

According to multiple reports, authorities found Truett McKeehan unresponsive after responding to reports of a person in cardiac arrest around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Representatives for TobyMac later confirmed to the USA-Today Network that the 21-year-old had died.

The official cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy will be performed at the medical examiner’s office.

TobyMac was reportedly in Canada when his son passed and has canceled the rest of his Canadian tour.