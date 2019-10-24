Tigers beat CBU to open exhibition play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Of the Tigers two five-star players, only one made his debut as the Tigers beat CBU in the first of two exhibition games, 86-53.

Projected NBA lottery pick Precious Achiuwa led four Tigers in double figures with 22 points and 9 rebounds while D.J. Jeffries and Lance Thomas chipped in 12 points each.

A.P. Preseason All-American James Wiseman was held out of the game by Penny Hardaway, citing an injured ankle but Penny was also quick to point out the move is just precautionary.

The Tigers close out the preseason on Monday against Lemoyne-Owen.