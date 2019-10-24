× Three men charged in foiled Collierville jewelry heist

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A detective in Collierville followed his gut feeling, and it paid off big, as he stopped an attempted robbery at a jewelry store. Now, three men have been charged with the crime.

DeShawn Bates, Antonio Jones and Chance Reed are all behind bars on felony charges.

In June, the Jared’s jewelry store along Merchants Park Circle by the Carriage Crossing mall was saturated with police. A web of crime scene tape blocked the entrance to the store while Collierville Police worked to untangle a web of commotion.

Investigators said around 12:30 p.m. on June 18, an alert detective was in the right place at the right time.

After spotting what was described as a quote suspicious car and the men inside, the detective soon realized he was witnessing an attempted robbery in action.

He called backup, and the trio was quickly taken into custody. Before being apprehended, the trio stole jewelry worth almost $400,000.

Fortunately no was hurt physically, but it’s certain the nerves of those inside the store were rattled.

Bates, Jones and Reed are officially charged, but it’s a grand jury that’s tasked with handing down an indictment in order for the case to move forward. For now, the trio will remain behind bars. They are all charged with robbery, theft and 12 counts of kidnapping.

According to a police affidavit, the dozen kidnapping charges are connected to how many employees and customers were inside the store when the attempted robbery was happening.

No one with Jared’s was available for comment.