Shooting in Shelby County critically injures victim

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in the county.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Beach Shore Cove.

Authorities didn’t release a lot of information except to say the victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.