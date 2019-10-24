Sheriff’s office, SWAT attempt to resolve Shelby County barricade situation

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A person may be barricaded inside an apartment in southeast Shelby County, and several nearby apartments have been evacuated.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are on the scene Thursday evening at the Lakes at Ridgeway apartments near Ridgeay and Knight Arnold.

The sheriff’s office said a person is possibly barricaded inside an apartment in the complex.

The SWAT team and negotiators have made the scene in an attempt to get the person outside.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said several surrounding apartments have been evacuated for safety.

There is no immediate information about the suspect.

