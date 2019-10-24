× Police still hopeful for answers in New Chicago murder cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been two months since a Memphis man was shot to death while in his car in the New Chicago area.

Memphis Police are still working the case, and they’re asking for help with hopes they can give answers to the victim’s grieving family.

At the end of August, Terrance Harris was found shot to death inside a car near Coker Street and Smith Avenue. It’s a murder mystery Memphis Police are still working to solve.

“It’s a small area here in New Chicago,” Carl Whitaker said. “Whether he was just running through here when it happened, I’m just sorry to hear about it.”

Whitaker knows the area well. He said his family has called New Chicago home for the past 40 years.

“It’s upsetting to hear those types of things, you know,” he said.

Detectives haven’t released too many details to avoid putting the investigation in jeopardy. But what they are saying is this may have stemmed from an earlier argument at a nearby convenience store before turning deadly on the streets of Memphis.

“I feel sorry for the guy and his family to go through that,” Whitaker said.

Those in the community said the interstate may have been the path used to get away. There’s also concern the shooter or shooters now have a two month head-start.

Investigators know it may boil down to one courageous person stepping forward with a single clue. A clue could be the tipping point needed to solve the shooting that claimed the life of Harris the day before his birthday.