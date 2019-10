× Old Navy tries out ‘Size Yes’ concept at Poplar Plaza store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Old Navy is changing one local store to provide a better shopping experience for women with any body type.

The location on Poplar Avenue near Highland is being tested as a “Size Yes” concept store.

Thirty stores in the U.S. are making the change to offer every women’s style items in every size from 00 to 28.

And the price for the items will be the same, no matter the size.