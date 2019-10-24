× MLGW proposes cutting 400 workers, closing community offices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As crews from MLGW continue working to restore power to customers following Monday’s storm, a consultant says the utility company could do without 400 of their workers.

The efficiency study looked for ways MLGW could cut costs, and recommended reducing staffing levels by about 11% to save money.

The consultants also told MLGW it could do without its four community offices, instead consolidating into the downtown location.

MLGW’s CEO, J.T. Young, said the utility plans to reduce staffing over several years while improving its system’s infrastructure.

“It actually phases in those reductions over the five-year horizon, so we are planning again to do that via attrition, because we do realize we have work we need to get done over the same time period, so we’ll be blending the two,” Young said.

MLGW is also hoping to increase electric, gas, and water rates over the course of several years.

The consultant’s study cost MLGW over $400,000 dollars.