MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s almost time for the 2019 Susan G. Komen Memphis Race for the Cure.

This year’s race is set for Saturday at AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis. Activities start at 7:45 a.m. and the Certified 5k and Family Fun 1-Mile Walk begins at 9.

WREG’s Corie Ventura and Symone Woolridge will be emcees this year.

For more information please email info@komenmemphisms.org or call 901-757-8686.

To register, click here.