Live at 9: Scam alert, Veda Washington, Halloween food allergies & pumpkin spice alternatives

Beware of storm scammers
Working to rebuild or recover after a storm? Nancy Crawford Butcher with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South shared what victims of natural disasters need to be on the lookout for so you don’t get swindled.
Interview with Veda Washington
Several Mid-South organizations want to bring people together to create an open dialogue about race, law and the lasting impacts on all of us.
Veda Washington joined us to talk about the importance of this event.
Halloween and food allergies
Researchers estimate more than five million children under the age of 18 live with food allergies. Dr. Jay Lieberman talked about how what parents and the community can do to make sure Halloween stays safe and fun.
Pumpkin spice alternatives
Pumpkin spice flavored items come with a ton of sugar and calories. Nutrition coach Gary Berglund provided some healthy alternatives if you're looking for something to satisfy thank pumpkin spice craving.
Healthier pumpkin spice latte:
• 2 cups strongly brewed coffee
• 1 cup almond milk (folk at home, you can use your favorite milk or milk alternative)
• ¼ cup pure pumpkin purée
• ½ tsp. vanilla
• Dash of ground ginger
• Dash of ground nutmeg
• Dash of cinnamon
• Dash of cloves
• Optional: honey or maple syrup!
Simply combine all ingredients – except the coffee! – in a saucepan and stir over medium heat until the mixture is gently bubbling. Once heated, combine the pumpkin-milk mixture in a mug with coffee and you’re good to go!
Pumpkin pie yogurt:
• 1/4 cup pumpkin purée
• 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
• 8 ounces plain Greek yogurt
• 1 tbs. pumpkin seeds, toasted
• Optional: drizzle of maple syrup
All you need to do is stir the pumpkin purée and the pumpkin pie spice into the yogurt. Sprinkle with the pumpkin seeds. And if you like, add a drizzle of maple syrup.
Pumpkin protein shake:
• Milk or milk alternative
• 4-5 ice cubes
• 1 scoop Life Time protein
• 1 tbsp. of canned pumpkin
• Pumpkin pie spice to taste