Gunshot prompts lockdown at Coahoma Community College

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Someone fired a gun on the campus of Coahoma County Community College on Thursday, prompting a campus lockdown, college officials said.

The shooting happened at 12:10 p.m. near the student union.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody, according to a letter sent out by the college.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office was called and the campus was secured.

The identity of the shooter is not yet known. The college said it takes acts of violence and the safety of students seriously and any person found guilty will be subject to disciplinary action.

Earlier this month, several Coahoma Community College football team members were expelled following an alleged act of bullying and intimidation. Few details about the incident were released.