Germantown, Collierville residents on edge after string of break-ins

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Residents of Germantown and Collierville are on high alert after a recent series of home break-ins.

Germantown Police said they are investigating four residential burglaries that have happened across the city in the past month. Residents said one of those incidents happened in the English Meadows neighborhood. Police said a silver SUV is at the center of their investigation.

"You know this is a pretty busy street right here," a resident said. "So there's always going to be some random cars, but I'm seeing more people just sort of stare cars down as they come through."

The man we spoke to asked to not be identified but said he was home when his neighbor's house was burglarized in the middle of the day. He said by the time he realized what happened, it was too late.

"It's real quick, even if you have an alarm," he said. "Ten minutes. They're in and out by the time police get there."

Germantown Police released a video of the vehicle that may be behind the break-ins.

But Germantown isn't alone in their search. Collierville Police posted a similar photo of a silver Ford SUV.

They said unknown suspects believed to be driving the vehicle broke into a home in Ashglen Circle and took several items, including a handgun and a 50-inch TV.

"They might end up catching the wrong house and might be taken off-guard themselves," a resident said. "For their sake and everybody else's sake, I hope they're caught and the things are returned."

Anyone with information should contact police. As for residents, police said they are keeping a very close eye on their surroundings. They want the person or people responsible for this to know they're looking for you.

Neither police departments have confirmed whether or not the incidents are related, but Collierville Police said they are aware of the break-ins in Germantown.