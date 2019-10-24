× FedExForum adds features, speeding up service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are happening at FedExForum ahead of this year’s basketball season to make games a better experience for fans.

Some of the changes include the addition of a sensory room, a room for nursing moms and changes to concessions.

“We’re trying to speed some service up,” said Dwight Johnson, vice president of arena operations. “In the end our goal is always guest and customer service. We’re all about our guests.”

The Memphis Tigers are playing at the FedExForum Thursday night in a pre-season game against Christian Brothers University.

The home opener for the Memphis Grizzlies is Friday night at 7 against the Chicago Bulls.