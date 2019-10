MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that helps people get their lives back on track will be held again this weekend.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office will be hosting Restoration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Southland Mall.

There are a set of requirements that must be met in order to be eligible for expungement.

A checklist for those requirements can be found below along with a list of the offenses that can be expunged.

Expungement Checklist