Two men arrested for abuse of a corpse in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man and an Arkansas man have both been arrested and indicted for allegedly abusing a corpse.

Donald Lee Reynolds, 41, of Antioch, Tennessee, and Justin Gage Cease, 31, of Lexa, Arkansas, are each charged with one count of abuse of a corpse, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The two men were arrested Monday after a TBI special investigation.

The investigation began June 9 after a body was found near Seaboisha Lane in Lancaster, Tennessee.

The body was found to be 19-year-old Cameron Wilson. Wilson’s body was taken to that location from somewhere outside the county three days prior, then left there, according to the TBI.

The two men are being held in the Smith County Jail.

Reynolds’ bond was set at $50,000, and Cease’s bond is $25,000.