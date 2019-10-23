Surrounding communities help clean up tornado-ravaged Arkansas town

TYRONZA, Ark. — Cleanup is underway in the small Arkansas community of Tyronza that was hit hard by the EF-1 tornado earlier this week.

More than 80 homes and businesses were damaged in the town with a little more than 700 people.

Just a few days ago, Staci Ferguson heard the EF-1 tornado cutting a path of destruction through her town.

“It was just kind of a ‘Woo, Woo,’ a train in the distance that you would hear,” she said.

The tornado damaged her home and vehicle and destroyed her husband’s shop. They had to begin cleaning up the home they’ve lived in for 28 years