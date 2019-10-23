× Reported interstate shooting closes I-240 at Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver reported shots fired at their vehicle on Interstate 240 near Poplar Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, forcing police to shut down a portion of the interstate.

Around 2 p.m., a driver reported shots being fired at their vehicle. It’s undetermined exactly where the shots were fired at the car or if the victim knows the suspect.

Memphis Police do not have suspect information at this time.

Westbound lanes of I-240 are currently closed in the area of Walnut Grove.

Police met the victim in the 5300 block of Hickory Hill.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG will update this story as we learn more.

This is at least the 37th highway shooting in Memphis this year. Local law enforcement recently pulled back their presence on Memphis highways following a rash of highway shootings earlier in the year.