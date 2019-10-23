President Trump says Turkey calls cease-fire ‘permanent’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Turkey has informed the U.S. it will make “permanent” a five-day cease-fire in Syria. In response, he says he’s directing the lifting of economic sanctions on Turkey.

Claiming success at the U.S.-brokered effort, PresidentTrump said Wednesday, “this was an outcome created by us.” The cease-fire required Kurdish forces formerly allied with the U.S. against the Islamic State group to move out of a roughly 20-mile (32-kilometer) zone on the Turkish border.

“We’ve saved the lives of many, many Kurds.”

He stated that nearly all U.S. troops will be leaving Syria but some will remain to safeguard oil fields in Syria. Russian forces have since begun joint patrols with Kurdish forces along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Trump said if Turkey breaches the cease-fire the sanctions could be reimposed.

He also said captured Islamic State fighters are “secured” in detention centers.

Turkey and Russia reached an agreement Tuesday that would transform the map of northeast Syria, installing their forces along the border and filling the void left by the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops.