× Police: Woman stabbed repeatedly in head, neck before being robbed of purse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she tried to kill a woman before stealing her purse.

On October 20, officers were called to the victim’s home where they found her bleeding from several spots on her head and neck. She told police that a female named Denesha Nash had stabbed her several times in the head and neck.

The suspect had reportedly done some work for the victim inside the home on several occasions.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Two days later, Nash called police and said she wanted to turn herself in. She admitted to stabbing the woman and stealing her purse.

Nash was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.