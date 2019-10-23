Pass It On: Helping a single mother in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kelly Curry is a single mom working hard for her kids, but neighbor Linda Hawkins wants to provide a little help.

"Kelly is a single mom. Her mom has actually moved in to help. She's got a little girl. She's got a son that just got out of St. Jude--second run of cancer. So there for three months, May until just about a week ago, she was steady at the hospital, at work, at home for five minutes, back to the hospital, back to work. Then her car breaks down three times. I mean, when it rains, it pours."

"Well, we're going to help out today," replied WREG's Tim Simpson. "I've got some money here that we're going to pass along to her. If you'd put out your hand, there is $100, $200 and $300 from News Channel 3. Plus an anonymous donor gives another $300 for a total of $600."

Time to make a difference in Curry's life.

"You've had such a hard time between your oldest being in the hospital and you spending half your time there. Trying to keep the grass cut. You know, just everything that comes up."

That's when Hawkins starts counting out the cash, and even had an additional surprise.

"Last night I was having dinner with a friend and I told her about this and she wanted to add too, so there's a $1,000 for you."

"God is so good," said Curry. "He has been such a blessing and provided. You and so many people that have been so good and the Lord has used you. I thank you."

"I am overwhelmed and just so thankful. And God is just ... He is good and He continues to provide. No matter what. And He puts beautiful and wonderful people that have been such a blessing to me and my family."