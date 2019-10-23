× Neighbors concerned after shooting spreads into Whitehaven community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were two scenes, but one crime overnight in Whitehaven after Memphis police said a man was shot outside an apartment complex.

In an effort to get help, the victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital, but he was unable to make it on his own.

Neighbors said knowing violence spilled into this community is alarming

The Whitehaven home a stones throw from the corner of Millbranch Road and Wilson Road is where Andrew Smith has lived for nearly two decades.

“I’ve been here 18 years, and that’s the first shooting in this area since I’ve been here,” Smith said.

As it turns out, this corner is where the crime ended, but police said the actual shooting happened outside the Presidential West Apartments along Hudgins Road.

“It’s kind of unnerving, kind of scary because that’s the first I ever heard of it,” Smith said.

Detectives said after the victim was shot, he tried driving himself to the hospital. He only managed to drive a mile and a half before coming to a stop near Smith’s home just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“I just stuck my head out the door and saw a lot of police cars with a lot of lights on,” Smith said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a single bullet to his lower back.

Smith said this is not an area that sees a lot of crime, but now that they know what happened, they are waiting to learn who pulled the trigger and why.

Investigators said there’s evidence of at least four rounds being fired.

“This is not normal, and when things are out of normal, it ain’t right,” Smith said.

One person told police two men ran towards the victim while shooting.

We’re working to get a description of the gunmen.