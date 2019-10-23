× Man wanted following Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released a photo of a man they believe is tied to a recent shooting in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.

The incident happened on Knight Arnold near Mendenhall.

Police said he goes by the nickname “white boy” and he’s accused of shooting a man several times last week following a brief conversation. The victim was hit by four bullets and rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you recognize that man call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.