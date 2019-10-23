Live at 9: Mayor Harris, Journey to Space, Coach Collins & Watercooler Wednesday

Interview with Mayor Lee Harris

One item on the forefront of the Shelby County mayor’s agenda is his plan to fund public transportation here in the Mid-South, but there are reports of push back from the community.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined us to talk about that and more on Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New exhibits at Graceland

Travel to the cosmos or meet some of the dinosaurs without leaving the Mid-South! We got a sneak peek at "The Journey to Space" and "Expedition: Dinosaur!" at the Graceland Exhibition Center.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honoring Coach Collins

For fans of Whitehaven high school football the name Stanley Collins is synonymous with a few things like hard work and winning. Collins holds the longest running record as head coach at Whitehaven High and Memphis City Schools.

Collins, Dr. Vincent Hunter and Joseph Kyles stopped by to tell us about a special event that will honor the former coach.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday

It's Watercooler Wednesday and we're diving into some of the hot topics trending right now.