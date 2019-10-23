× Donald Trump Jr. to visit Oxford for Tate Reeves fundraiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of President Donald Trump’s sons will be in Oxford, Mississippi, on Thursday for a fundraiser for Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.

Donald Trump Jr. will join Reeves at the Good Ole Boys and Gals barbecue event in Oxford, according to Reeves’ campaign staff.

The event begins around 6 p.m. at Johnny Morgan’s Shop in Oxford and is open to the public. Trump Jr. and Reeves will likely show up around 7 p.m., the campaign representative said.

Reeves, the Republican nominee for governor, will battle Jim Hood to be the next governor of Mississippi.

Trump Jr. was also in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, this week for another Reeves campaign event.